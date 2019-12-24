Ratatouille, is That You? Pet Rat Relaxes in London

Not all pets are of the canine or feline variety, and across the pond, there is a precious pet rodent living the high life.

Marley, a pet white rat residing in London, was filmed by his owner as the two enjoyed a calm movie night in. In the video posted to their Instagram page, Marley is filmed cozied up in his owner’s hoodie getting lots of love and affection.

The adorable rodent was hanging out for “about an hour getting all the cuddles watching Netflix on my phone,” his owner wrote on the post.

Netflix and cuddles are the best, indeed, regardless of species!