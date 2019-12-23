My Baby! Little Pup Adores New Family Addition

As most siblings know, being an older brother or sister means taking care of them and protecting them. A sweet young puppy seems to have assumed such a role in its mind, acting as a loving protector.

A young dark-colored puppy has been captured on video laying beside a baby while continuously cuddling the small child. Footage shows that every time the mother moves the babe away, the nurturing pup continues to inch toward the child as if to act as a shield from any possible dangers.

Someone get this pooch a much-deserved treat!