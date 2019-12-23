What is That, Hooman? Golden Retriever Puppy Puzzled at Spinning Top

Pets are usually very good companions for children to play with and walk together. But if a pet is a curious puppy, things can get even funnier.

A video shows a golden retriever puppy named Frankie looking in embarrassment at a spinning top his owners are playing with.

Frankie sits waiting patiently while a woman and her son are preparing to wind the spinning top. After the toy begins rotating, so does the puppy's head and at the very end, Frankie touches the spinning top still curious to find out what it is.