'Mummy, Please!' Little Kangaroo Wants Its Mother to Carry It

There is hardly a mother out there whose child has never asked her to carry him (or her) despite being grown-up enough to walk (or hop) on their own.

A video recently uploaded to YouTube reveals a funny moment when a young kangaroo attempts to get into his mother's pouch.

Usually, kangaroos leave the pouch when they are about 8-11 months old, and strong enough to survive on their own. But this kangaroo joey is probably not used to staying outside and needs some more time with his mother.

It can be argued that human children are more or less the same - although it's best to avoid living in mum's basement forever!