Awesome Friendship Between Cat and Dog

Friendships between cats and dogs are a very rare occurrence, as they have different temperaments and compete for resources, such as our attention.

Cats and dogs are often portrayed as enemies, between whom there is never mutual understanding or friendship. However, there are exceptions.

The hackneyed phrase "fiight like cats and dogs" is no longer relevant. Look at the tender moment that was made possible by these two flatmates being able to snooze under the same roof.