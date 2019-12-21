Crawling Upstairs: Python Uses Staircase Railing to Stretch

What would be a reaction of an average person to seeing a python crawling along a staircase railing? Especially a house which is not hiding somewhere in a dark place but looks quite comfortable?

A video uploaded to Instagram by Eve Wellard, who describes herself as a "reptile enthusiast, keeper of snakes", shows a big black python stretching on a staircase railing.

Although most people would not consider an encounter with a python a pleasant experience, it is still quite captivating to watch such a big reptile exploring its surroundings.