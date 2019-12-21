No Time to Get Bored: Golden Retriever Puppy Plays With Its Tail

Cats and dogs seldom need any toys to have fun - especially when they have quite long tails that can be touched by paws and a nose.

A video recently shared online shows a golden retriever puppy named Cooper playing with his tail to the delight of his owners who can be heard laughing.

Like every puppy, Cooper is a bit clumsy but look how determined he is to catch his tail: he tries again and again, and one can really watch this cutie playing for a long time!