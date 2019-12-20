From Officer to Criminal: Police Pup Caught Red-Pawed Stealing Toys

Have you ever felt so tempted that it made you turn from the straight-edge path of righteousness to a life of crime? Ben Franklin, an adorable golden retriever police therapy dog, recently found himself caught red-handed in a larcenous situation.

A Facebook video posted by Massachusetts’ Franklin Police Department shows the mischievous police pup sneaking off with some of the toys intended for donation. Holding a baby carrier and doll in his mouth, Ben Franklin ends up leading the officers to his hiding spot under a desk.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today,” reads the post written on the department’s page. “When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should… 1. Close the door to the classroom. Or 2. Keep the toys elevated.”

“If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair.” The department later jokingly posted that there is an “ongoing internal affairs investigation involving our canine's misappropriation of toys.”

Don’t worry, Ben! We’re sure these charges won’t stick, and Santa will still keep you on the Nice List.