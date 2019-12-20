Craving Kitty Caught Trying to Steal Food

Cats are curious creatures that are often known for their love of getting into things. Seemingly, this applies to when they are craving a snack as well.

Junior, a kitty with a voracious appetite in Marikina City, Philippines, recently found himself in a compromising situation when he no longer felt like waiting for his owner to get home to give him his dinner. Video footage of the event posted to Viral Hog on YouTube shows the feline atop a dining table with his head stuck in a paper bag, while his fellow cat friend looks on.

Junior’s owner gave a statement to the outlet, saying they had just gotten home from work when they saw the kitty “on top of the dining table smelling the paper bag to steal some food. He even fell down but I wasn’t able to film it since I was already laughing."