Vacation for Two: Majestic Seal Couple Chilling on Yacht

Two highly-relaxed seals have been filmed lazily chilling on a yacht that apparently served the pinnipeds as a halting post in their journey. The yacht, which appears to be too small for the couple, is almost half-sunk in the water under the seals' weight, but this does not seem to bother the two marine creatures at all - they are having the time of their lives. The only one who is probably not happy about this whole situation is the owner of the vessel.
19 декабря 2019 г.
