Peek-A-Boo Paw! Thai Cat Perplexed by Strange Box With Arms

Have you ever seen something so totally random and unexpected that you feel obligated to go check it out?

A video posted by ViralHog on YouTube shows a curious cat in Thailand’s Pak Kret District town of Ban Mai finding quite the unusual cardboard box. The grey-colored feline is utterly befuddled when another cat’s paw suddenly pokes out of the box and promptly retracts. The first cat is so puzzled that it suddenly pauses and slowly steps back.

According to the cats’ owner, this prank was performed by Mungmee, a fellow feline friend who likes to play from inside the box.