This pack of golden retriever puppies are eager to cuddle with their owner and all of them want to get in on the smooch session -it's seven to one in this huddle and there are no losers. Just look how adorable the tiny pups are - all seven of them are so loveable and sweet. It looks like the owner can't stand this crazy level of cuteness anymore, so she surrenders to the pack of pups, hugging and kissing them in return.
A band of Christmas puppers mug this human. Looks like heaven. #justalittle#welovedogsusa #dogcelebration #cutenessoverload— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) December 17, 2019
(Stagegulchgoldens IG) pic.twitter.com/MkPwSOGAVj
