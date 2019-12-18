New Football Legend is Born: Deer Delighted After Scoring a Goal

Deer are known for their long, swift legs and majestic antlers, which, apparently, make them good football players!

A young buck was spotted playing with a football on an empty field all by himself. With deft, nimble movements and the help of its antlers, the deer knocks the ball into the net. Yes, the net was empty and the distance was short, but nevertheless the deer triumphantly celebrated its goal, jumping in delight.

"Cristiano Ronaldeer", wrote Twitter user Aidan, while another Twitterian, ShadowSpade, suggested that the antlers should be awarded the Golden Hind award.