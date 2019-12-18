My Spirit Animal: Rat Drags Coffee Cup Across NY Subway

A New York resident has captured a funny video of a rat dragging a cup of coffee across a subway platform. The rat is quickly carrying a small cup, holding it by its edge.
The rodent has promptly been called people's "spirit animal", with social media users going wild for the #coffeerat.
A Twitter user said: "My question is how do they take it? cream? sugar? i know some may be grossed out by rats but this".
"Coffee rat is my new favorite rat", another netizen tweeted.
Made my whole day!! #coffeerat #nyc #MTA #pix11 Franklin Ave Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/Y2VsyGsAd2— Melissa Walker (@Melissa_Writes1) December 4, 2019
