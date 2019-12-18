My Spirit Animal: Rat Drags Coffee Cup Across NY Subway

Following the famous 2015 pizza rat that inspired New Yorkers when it managed to carry a large, single slice of pizza down the steps of a subway station, the Twitter platform has exploded after a woman posted a video of a "coffee rat" on 5 December.

A New York resident has captured a funny video of a rat dragging a cup of coffee across a subway platform. The rat is quickly carrying a small cup, holding it by its edge.

The rodent has promptly been called people's "spirit animal", with social media users going wild for the #coffeerat.

A Twitter user said: "My question is how do they take it? cream? sugar? i know some may be grossed out by rats but this".

"Coffee rat is my new favorite rat", another netizen tweeted.

