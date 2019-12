Golden retrievers are known to be even-tempered, intelligent, and affectionate dogs that are playful, while very gentle with children.

A golden retriever service dog called Henry has visited Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Orlando, Florida in the US. The funny video was published by the dog's owner and shows the retriever meeting the dog Dug and Russel, both characters from Disney's movie "Up".

The doggo is apparently very happy to see a fellow "pup", waving its tail and smiling. The video has already been viewed more than 500,000 times.