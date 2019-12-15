Give Me Food, Human! Otter Screeches Asking for a Pear

A 6-year-old otter from Tokyo, Japan, has been captured on video while screeching for food. The otter, whose name is Qoo, was squealing and screaming until it finally received a piece of a pear. The funny video has been viewed more than 260,000 times. Some social media viewers have said that despite the otter being incredibly cute, the noise it was making is "annoying".
