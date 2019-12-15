Bald Eagle Bit Off More Than It Could Chew Trying to Hunt Octopus, Got Trapped in Tentacles

Bald eagles are great hunters, but it looks like that even they can make false steps. The death grip battle from the video unfolded in Canada and was filmed by local fishermen. The video shows the massive bird with spread wings trapped in the giant octopus' tentacles. Fortunately, the two rivals were on the surface of the water, which allowed the eagle's life to be saved. The staff used a pole to lift the octopus and separate the "gruesome-twosome." All in all, the story ended up having a happy ending: the eagle recovered on a branch for around 10 minutes and then flew away, the post under the video said, while the octopus swam away unharmed and the fishermen were satisfied with their act of bravery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)