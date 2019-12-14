In this video you can see some surprise in the eyes of cats who encounter a robot designed to act cat-like. But can this replicant catch rodents?
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
~Who is that monster? 😳🐾🐈 ♡Cute or Not?❤😍 ♡Follow @artists_cloud 😊 . Via @meowed @meowingtonsco @cats_of_instagram . . . . . . . . . . #british #cat #kittens #cute #funny #toy #kittens_today #lorettabritishcat #odlysatisfying #satisfying #artofplanet #satisfyingvideos #funnystuff #creativity #dailymeme #creativesofinstagram #makersvillage #creativityfound #bestvideo #funnyclips #explore #discover #weirdstuff #weirdvideos
All comments
Show new comments (0)