Norwegian Pup Attempts to Free Friend From Washing Machine

Cellphone footage captured by Kida’s human shows the frustrated pup repeatedly pawing at the washer’s front door and even attempting to find the off button on the wicked mechanism. Thankfully, the pair were reunited moments later.
Kida, a four-month-old pup hailing from Arendal, Norway, gave netizens a view of what true devotion looks like when they witnessed the young doggo attempting to free a favorite toy from the evil washing machine.
Cellphone footage captured by Kida’s human shows the frustrated pup repeatedly pawing at the washer’s front door and even attempting to find the off button on the wicked mechanism. Thankfully, the pair were reunited moments later.
There is nothing strange about seeing someone with an umbrella on a sunny day: as it can be useful both on rainy and cloudless days.
Hedgehogs are solitary and territorial animals that do not tolerate cohabitation with their own kind. So what kind of relationship can they expect to have with other members of the animal world?
The Golden Retriever is a friendly dog, completely safe for children. It has a high level of intelligence and the ability to learn.
Golden retrievers are already known for being gentle and friendly, but this extraordinary relationship illustrates how enormously sweet and loving they really are!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)