Love Knows No Bounds: Golden Retriever, Rabbit Make Best of Friends

Golden retrievers are already known for being gentle and friendly, but this extraordinary relationship illustrates how enormously sweet and loving they really are!

Bailey, a cream two-year old golden retriever has an unlikely best friend - a red rabbit named Sam. In the video posted on Bailey’s YouTube channel, the interesting pair is happily playing and snuggling up on the couch.

The sweet pup is seen taking great care to ensure he is very delicate with the rabbit, and is filmed gently licking and cuddling the rabbit while lying beside it. It seems the pup can’t get enough of the cuddle session, as at one point Bailey turns Sam around to put him under his chin to be even closer.

What an adorable pair!