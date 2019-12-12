Cuteness Overloaded: Charming Little Corgi Rolling on Floor

Have you ever heard the popular song with the lyrics "they see me rollin', they hatin'?" It looks like the little corgi from the video knows this song too, as it rolling on the floor, of course, but there is no talk of hatred.

The sweet peanut from the video looks absolutely cute and happy rolling all over the floor, but there is more to it than that. The doggo, according to the post, is just trying to take off a bandana, which is very annoying for the pooch. Regardless, the little corgi doesn't look any less charming because of it.

"They see me rollin’ PS. Not rolling continuously on command, just trying to get this heckin bandana off of me!" the post said.