Dynamic Husky-Monkey Duo Roams the Streets of Trinidad

The video’s filmer told Viral Hog that the Monday encounter proved to be a bit of vindication, as he had repeatedly told locals that he’d seen the pair lounging about the area.
“For about for months I’ve been telling people that there’s a husky and a monkey roaming the streets when I’m jogging,” he explained. “I’m just happy my phone was in my hand. They normally run away but I caught them off guard this time I guess.”
Legend has it this adorable pair are still tapping into their adventurous side and exploring the Carribean island.
