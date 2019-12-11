Dynamic Husky-Monkey Duo Roams the Streets of Trinidad

A jogger from Whiteland, Trinidad, recently managed to capture on film an unlikely pair of friends - a husky and a monkey - who evaded him for several months during his runs around the community.

The video’s filmer told Viral Hog that the Monday encounter proved to be a bit of vindication, as he had repeatedly told locals that he’d seen the pair lounging about the area.

“For about for months I’ve been telling people that there’s a husky and a monkey roaming the streets when I’m jogging,” he explained. “I’m just happy my phone was in my hand. They normally run away but I caught them off guard this time I guess.”

Legend has it this adorable pair are still tapping into their adventurous side and exploring the Carribean island.