Silly Scottish Pup Jumps Into Tub, Steals Mom’s Bathtime

A curious pup living it up in Scotland’s Glasgow recently deterred their human from enjoying a nice relaxing bath, and instead used the time to demonstrate how to properly make the best of bathtime.

The video’s filmer told Viral Hog in a statement that he managed to capture the bubbly events after he opted to figure out why his wife was “laughing loudly whilst running her bath.” Upon inspection, he caught their new pup bubble-handed, attempting to jump into the tub.

Silly humans, bubble baths are for jumping and playing in.