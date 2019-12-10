Strange Things Happen: Line of Geese Stops Traffic on Road in China

What’s the weirdest excuse you’ve ever invented to explain why you’re late to work? This man definitely has one of the most bizarre excuses we’ve heard of, at least.

A resident of Anhui Province, China was driving his car to work when he saw that a flock of geese was about to cross the road and stopped in order to let the birds pass. Who could have known that the line of birds was at least a kilometre long? The geese were apparently trying to cross the road to get back to their goose farm.

As a result, the man realised that because of the geese, he would be at least 15 minutes late to work, forcing him to call his boss and apologise for the delay. Later, the owner of the birds showed up and stopped the geese in order to let the motorist pass.