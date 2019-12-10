Barking up the Wrong Tree: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Confused by Christmas

This adorable golden retriever just wants to play a bit, but, sadly, the Christmas tree isn't having any of it. Why is it so dull? It looks so flashy with all those lights and decorations, but it still won't play! The pup can't understand it, thinking that maybe the tree is sleeping, so it barks louder and tries harder to get its attention.
This pupper just discovered the tree. But WHY won't it PLAY?? Not much fun if it won't play....geez. Maybe Santa needs to have a talk with my tree?#Dogcelebration #Cuteemergency #Cutenessoverload— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) December 9, 2019
(Gill_the golden IG) pic.twitter.com/3auIrUBMQf
All comments
Show new comments (0)