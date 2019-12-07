Colorado Skier Uses Motorized Device to Make Nighttime Jump

Footage captured by Morgan shows an unidentified adventurer sporting a set of skis on the snow-covered roadways while appearing to be tied to a motorized device that gave the skier enough power to make a jump over a ramp.
Morgan explained to Storyful that the device was started in the same manner as a pull cord lawnmower. “You can kind of see him drop the cord just before reaching the ramp. That’s about the time the noise stopped. Five seconds at the most, at a time,” they said.
Good ol’ Colorado fun, eh?
