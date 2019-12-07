A Way to Start a Day: Golden Retriever Wakes Up to the Smell of Favourite Food

What is the best way to wake up? The owner of this golden retriever apparently thinks that the smell of her favourite food is the right thing to awaken the dog.

A video shows a golden retriever sleeping soundly on the floor, while its owner puts some tasty treats right in front of the dog's nose.

At first, the retriever does not react to the food in any way but after the owner tops a handful of treats with a big strawberry the dog soon opens its eyes and - looking really surprised - eats all the food (the strawberry included).