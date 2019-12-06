Incredible Dog Loves Sliding on Waterslide

Golden Retrievers were bred for the soggy climate of the UK, where they would dive into ponds and retrieve ducks shot by hunters. But water can also cool you off in Brazil, south of the equator, especially if you have access to a pool and a waterslide.

Pousada Sítio Vale dos Lagos is a small hotel complex in the hilly interior of Brazil; it may be only a two-star facility but it does offer a slide with a swimming pool.

While some dogs are about as interested in splashing around as they are in free Wi-Fi, this pooch leapt at the chance to beat the heat.