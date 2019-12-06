Incredible Dog Loves Sliding on Waterslide

Pousada Sítio Vale dos Lagos is a small hotel complex in the hilly interior of Brazil; it may be only a two-star facility but it does offer a slide with a swimming pool.
While some dogs are about as interested in splashing around as they are in free Wi-Fi, this pooch leapt at the chance to beat the heat.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Se joga na vida igual o Galeto se joga na água 🐕💦 . Marque nos comentários os amigos e páginas de repost de vídeos engraçados 😂 . #sabadou
All comments
Show new comments (0)