Golden Retriever Comfortably Lounges on Sofa

The Golden Retriever is a friendly and active dog that adores children and gets along well with adults. Due to their agility and mobility, retrievers are good hunters. At the moment, dogs are often purchased as a companion or friend. In many countries, the breed is also considered a symbol of prosperity and good luck.

Studying the psychology of the dog, it is also worth highlighting its character. The Golden Retriever is very affectionate and charming. It easily makes contact with other animals and people. Such dogs love to be in the spotlight and care for their loved ones.

In this video, a golden retriever tries to get comfortable on the sofa by getting rid of interfering pillows.