What on Earth is This? Perplexed Cat Confronted by Puzzling Frog and Snake Tandem

A very bizarre situation was caught on video, in which a cat is seen opposite a toad with a snake sticking from its mouth. The bewildered feline is trying to sniff and touch the grotesque, almost mythological creature, but the snake is not willing to make friends with the cat, hissing at it and trying to bite it. The whole situation is observed by a child who gazes at the peculiar encounter in amazement. The toad, however, is just sitting on the ground motionless and seems indifferent to the whole situation.
【朗報】世にも珍しい三竦みを捉えた貴重映像です。 pic.twitter.com/IpbAkvRGBs— 味噌王 仲間 (@nakamanian) December 3, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)