Vietnamese Cat Overcomes Locked Door, Makes Great Escape

Gray, a cat living his best life in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam, recently proved that nothing can hold him back from carrying on with his day - not even a locked door.

Cellphone footage shows the creative feline first checking to make sure the coast is clear on the opposite side of the door before eventually pushing the lock in far enough that he’s able to paw the door open.

“He’s very smart,” reads a statement the video’s filmer gave Viral Hog.

What will Gray escape next?