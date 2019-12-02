Ready for Winter: Cute Golden Retriever in Goggles With Improvised Wipers Unafraid of Blizzard

This golden retriever is all ready for winter: it has a fur coat to keep it warm and its jolly mood for the holiday season. But most importantly, it has amazing goggles to protect its eyes from the snow. But what if it gets into a blizzard? Even here the doggo has outsmarted everyone, as its goggles are fitted with wipers that look hilariously like tiny icicles.
*¨*•.¸¸..Let *¨*•.¸¸.. the snow *¨*•.¸¸.. fall down pic.twitter.com/ZbkpmNrzIW— ˗ˏˋAnimals🐾Humor😊ˊˎ˗ (@Animals_Humor) November 28, 2019
