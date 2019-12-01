Busted? Cat and Dog Caught in the Middle of Games

The phrase "they fight like cats and dogs" reveals that the natural tendency of the relationship between the two animals is hostile.

A woman has captured her pets in the middle of a fight, when a dog had bitten a cat and the feline was meowing. After the pets saw their owner, they froze for a moment in funny and strange poses.

As the two most common household pets, the way dogs and cats relate to each other has a lot to do with their character and whether either of them has had an aggressive reaction to members of the species in the past.