Cuties Attack! Raccoons Try to Sniff and Touch Poodle

A white poodle has been captured on video while being surrounded by three curious raccoons that kept touching the dog, sniffing and trying to get to know it.
One of the funny raccoons started touching the poodle's ears, and it suddenly barked, making all the curious animals run away. According to the author of the video, the dog wasn't mad, it was all a part of a game. The poodle just doesn't like when someone touches its ears, apparently.
심기불편한 빵실이 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 아가라쿤이랑 사이좋게지내렴 😂❣. They are not fighting. She just doesn't like the raccoon touching she ears.
