Cuties Attack! Raccoons Try to Sniff and Touch Poodle

Raccoons are known for being cute and cuddly bandits that are believed to be smart and intelligent because they have incredibly huge brains.

A white poodle has been captured on video while being surrounded by three curious raccoons that kept touching the dog, sniffing and trying to get to know it.

One of the funny raccoons started touching the poodle's ears, and it suddenly barked, making all the curious animals run away. According to the author of the video, the dog wasn't mad, it was all a part of a game. The poodle just doesn't like when someone touches its ears, apparently.