What is Love? Baby Don't Hurt Me... Two Boxers Hanging on Couch Together

Two Boxers have been captured on video while hanging out on a couch together, apparently talking to each other or expressing their happiness.
Boxers are intelligent, high-energy, jaunty dogs that like to stay active. Many boxers are vocal, however, and make a growling noise that's really just the dog's way of talking.
