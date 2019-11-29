What is Love? Baby Don't Hurt Me... Two Boxers Hanging on Couch Together

Though Boxers get along with other family pets, including cats, quite a few Boxers are dominant or hostile toward other dogs, and some are cat chasers. Boxers are known to be stubborn, but also sensitive and proud.

Two Boxers have been captured on video while hanging out on a couch together, apparently talking to each other or expressing their happiness.

Boxers are intelligent, high-energy, jaunty dogs that like to stay active. Many boxers are vocal, however, and make a growling noise that's really just the dog's way of talking.