Fearless Diver and Predator: Girl Swims With 20ft Great White Shark in Hawaii

Diver and professional scuba instructor Ocean Ramsey has been captured on video while swimming fearlessly near a 20-foot (6-metre) white shark. The video has gone viral and garnered more than nine million views.
The girl, wearing a mask and flippers, is seen swimming near the large predator and films it with her a GoPro camera. She then touches the shark's pectoral fin with her left hand and follows it for several seconds. Judging by the video, the shark was left unfazed by its unexpected contact with a human.
20ft Great White Shark pic.twitter.com/w7qxW2oGSn— 𝙇𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧. (@LennonBenacia) November 25, 2019
