Cute Marmot Waits for Treat

Marmots are the largest members of the squirrel family, can weigh as much as 10 kg, and live outdoors They are exceptionally social herbivores, whose warm fur and ability to snuggle in burrows during the winter months allows them to inhabit the mountains and steppes of North America and Eurasia.

Marmot s are very social: some go on watch while the others are feeding. When danger strikes, they inform the rest of the impending threat, and everyone hides. They are particularly peaceful creatures that rarely fight.

In this video, a cute marmot patiently waits for food.