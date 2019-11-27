Unexpected Neighbourhood: Labrador Retriever Lives in Cage With Cheetah

This video proves that such coexistence is possible - at least between a labrador and a cheetah. What is most interesting about this neighbourhood is that it is not accidental: as one of the viewers explained in the comment section below the video, cheetahs are very anxious animals and are often placed together with a dog when they are cubs so that they can grow together.
