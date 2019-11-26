Italian Local Traverses Flooded Town in Motorized Bathtub

Rather than walking through the flooded streets of Italy’s Chioggia, a seaside town south of Venice, local man Costantino Boscolo opted to make his way through the area in a - wait for it, folks - motorized bathtub.

Video shows Boscolo managing to easily make his way around town to assess the water damage in the main streets - he’s even spotted taking a quick tour through a fish market.

Over the last several weeks, Venice, which is famously known as the Floating City, hasn’t managed to successfully stay above water as a result of high tides, otherwise known as “acqua alta.” The water levels reached such heights that the city’s mayor eventually declared a state of emergency.