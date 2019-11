The Ocearch data-centric organisation, which assists researchers to collect data from the ocean, has helped scientists who are tagging sharks study their migratory patterns.

A great white shark called Brunswick has been captured by scientists and tagged, with several tests also having been carried out on it.

The researchers were filmed while measuring the shark's double penis with tape, showing that apparently the beast’s claspers are about 13 inches (33 cm) long. The great white shark was released into the ocean after all the necessary tests.