Molly Wise, a resident of Chelmsford, Essex, recently learned that it’s not all fun and games when working on the farm - especially when you’re transporting manure in a wheelbarrow.

Cellphone footage, which was filmed by Linda Wise, shows her daughter Molly getting off to a struggling start during her first attempt to push the manure-filled wheelbarrow to the designated location; however, disaster strikes for the farm hand when she loses her footing and winds up face down, with loads of manure all over her upper body.

It’s safe to say this will be a memory to look back on for the pair, and maybe a lesson for the future.