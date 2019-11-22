Yikes! Hungry Bear Sneaks Into Car in California

Officials with California’s Placer County Sheriff’s Office were in for quite the surprise recently after discovering that a hungry bear had gotten itself stuck inside a vehicle during its endless search for food.

Video of the incident, which was filmed by law enforcement officials, shows the large bear sitting inside the heavily clawed vehicle. With the car’s windows fogged up, all that’s seen of the curious fella is its nose, which slightly pokes out of the driver’s side window.

Officials are using the incident to urge Californians to place all food in bear-proof containers and to make sure the doors to their vehicles are locked when passing through the area. Although the brown bear wasn’t able to get itself out from the car, Placer County deputies later managed to safely free it.