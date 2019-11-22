Bruin Vs Superman: Boston Bruins Goalkeeper Makes Magnificent Save

Earlier this week, Marc-André Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights seared his "superman save" into the memory of hockey fans during a match against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tuukka Rask, the goalkeeper of Boston Bruins, made an incredible save in a match against the Buffalo Sabres.

During the third period of the game, Rask managed to turn and catch the puck mid-air with his blocking glove. Commenting on the video on Twitter, netizens recalled the recent "superman save" by Marc-André Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights in the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, remarking, though, that Rask's save was even more spectacular.

The save helped Rask’s team defeat their opponents 3-2.