For one curious kitty living in the UK’s Manchester, bathtubs will no longer represent a place of security after the feline took a tumble into a half-filled tub.

The video begins with the small cat standing atop a piece of furniture, cautiously inspecting the bubbly contents inside the watery haven; however, disaster strikes for the four-legged detective-in-training once a few paw swipes throw off its balance.

While it’s certain this kitty didn’t find anything comical about the incident, the same cannot be said for the giggling individual who managed to capture the events on camera.