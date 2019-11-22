Little Pipsqueak: Golden Retriever Pup Learns to Howl

It looks like this pup is learning the important skill of howling – just listen to the adorable hunter crying out with great enthusiasm, making a sound similar to a very small flute. Way to go buddy – you just need more practice!
This cute little golden retriever wants to become a big, strong doggo – so it needs to eat a lot of healthy food and exercise every day. But it also has to learn all the habits of dogs – like barking at cats, chasing its own tail, and, of course, howling at a full moon.
It looks like this pup is learning the important skill of howling – just listen to the adorable hunter crying out with great enthusiasm, making a sound similar to a very small flute. Way to go buddy – you just need more practice!
For one curious kitty living in the UK’s Manchester, bathtubs will no longer represent a place of security after the feline took a tumble into a half-filled tub.
For one family in Moraine, Ohio, Christmas is going to be just a tad bit sadder this year since a devious porch pirate decided to sneak onto their property and steal their 6-foot-tall outdoor snowman display.
This shiba inu, being the true good girl that as she is, likes having her fur tidy and combed – and to have lots of fun!
Two of the most dangerous snakes in the world, cobras and pythons, kill their prey in different ways. While cobras are venomous, killing with cytotoxic venom, pythons take their prey out by crushing with their body and swallowing their victims whole.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)