‘This Hurts’: Porch Pirate Nabs Giant Snowman Decoration From Ohio Home

For one family in Moraine, Ohio, Christmas is going to be just a tad bit sadder this year since a devious porch pirate decided to sneak onto their property and steal their 6-foot-tall outdoor snowman display.

Julie Clark, one of the homeowners, told Viral Hog in a statement that the much-loved Christmas decoration was nabbed at around 1:56 a.m. local time on November 17, and that they’d only purchased the holiday item the year prior.

“On Nov 17, I noticed that my snowman display was missing so I checked the garage, then called my husband. He said, he did nothing with him and that he must have been taken. I then checked our Ring doorbell camera footage and at 1:56 am there it was - a man grabbing frosty and running down the hill with him,” reads the statement.

“We go big with Christmas lights every year and even won the City of Moraine’s Christmas lights contest, for the past 5 [years]. This hurts,” she added.

The holiday robbery was reported to police, but no suspects have been identified or caught at present. The Clark family intends to find a replacement snowman for their stolen Frosty.