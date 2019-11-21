Don't Stop the Scritches! Charming Shiba Inu Enjoys Brushing Session

This shiba inu, being the true good girl that as she is, likes having her fur tidy and combed – and to have lots of fun!

A cute shiba inu, aptly named Charmy, has been filmed while being brushed by her owner on the head. Evidently, the brush hit the right spot, as the doggy is seen in an extremely blissful state, squinting with its eyes in pleasure.

Charmy was also lucky enough to have her chest and belly brushed, which was seemingly equally enjoyable for her, as she is seen with her mouth wide open, smiling happily.