Toy Dog Wins Over Crowd Despite Failed Stint at High-Jump Contest

Bandit, a small dog competing at the 73rd annual Huon Show in Huonville, Tasmania, won over the hearts of dozens of eventgoers over the weekend despite his failed attempt at clearing a 0.6-meter jump.

​The adorable pooch was allowed two attempts at the jump before the judges ultimately announced the “devastating news” that Bandit was eliminated from the doggie high-jump contest.

Bronte Luce, who filmed and later shared cellphone footage of the event on social media, revealed that another contestant voted off the course was Danny, a blind dog who needed a little help from his handler in order to make it over the bar.

​But in the end, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for this contest. There was also a doggo named Gus, who apparently “will do anything” for a stick - even leap atop the jumping block.