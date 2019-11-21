No, It's Mine! Two Golden Retrievers in Row Over a Toy

Sharing things with others can be quite challenging not only for children but to our pets, as well.

These two golden retrievers chose different ways to express their dissatisfaction with each other's actions. The one who is barking angrily probably wants the other to give away a yellow rubber toy or maybe free such a cosy place on a couch. The second dog looks annoyed at the opponent and has even shut his jaws.

Check out the video to see what the end of the row was.