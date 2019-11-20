All in Good Time: Cute Baby Sloth Crosses Road with Mom

What does a sloth look like? A sloth's appearance is quite amazing and unique; it doesn’t resemble any other representative of the animal kingdom. Even its closest relatives, anteaters (who by the way also have a fascinating appearance) and armadillos are completely different from them.

A characteristic feature of the sloth is the presence of special fingers that more resemble hooks. The sloth usually has three fingers, but there are species that possess ony two.

Have a look at how this mother sloth with a baby on her back crosses the road.